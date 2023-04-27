Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.09. 115,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 493,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

