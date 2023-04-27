Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. Analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 977.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

