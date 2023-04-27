Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,750. The company has a market capitalization of $816.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Featured Articles

