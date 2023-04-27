Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) vs. IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Critical Analysis

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valeritas and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than Valeritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.0% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Valeritas and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A IRadimed 23.99% 18.81% 16.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valeritas and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRadimed $53.30 million 9.65 $12.83 million $1.02 40.06

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Summary

IRadimed beats Valeritas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

