Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.47. 4,432,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,712. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

