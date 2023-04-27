Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 165,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 109,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

