Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 26.42 and last traded at 26.40. Approximately 10,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 12,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.32.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of 25.62.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

