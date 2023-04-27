Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is TrueWealth Financial Partners’ 4th Largest Position

TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.7% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 95,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,657. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

