Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2,821.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $244.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

