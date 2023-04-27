Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Financial Architects Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.4% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 508.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000.

VYM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 958,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

