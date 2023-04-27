Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,574. The company has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.