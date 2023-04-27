Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is TrueWealth Financial Partners’ 7th Largest Position

TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.3% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.47. 1,637,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,333. The company has a market cap of $280.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

