Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.65 and a 200 day moving average of $362.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.