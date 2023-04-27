Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,159,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,408,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,473. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

