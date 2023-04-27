Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 178,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 63,189 shares.The stock last traded at $76.94 and had previously closed at $76.61.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

