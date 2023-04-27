Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.32. 542,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

