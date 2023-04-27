Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.