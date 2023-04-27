Velas (VLX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $47.39 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00059977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,443,594,271 coins and its circulating supply is 2,443,594,268 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

