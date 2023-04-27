Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and $3.26 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0220389 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,546,877.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

