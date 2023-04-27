Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERBW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.