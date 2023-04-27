VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Price Performance

Shares of VBVBF remained flat at $50.30 during trading hours on Thursday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

