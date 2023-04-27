Verge (XVG) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and $1.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,231.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00305993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00538465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00067682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00401788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,059,794 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

