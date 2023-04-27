Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,370. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

