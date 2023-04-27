Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.56

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 572100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Veritex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $945.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,752 shares of company stock worth $295,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veritex by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Veritex by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 671,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 750.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 428,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

