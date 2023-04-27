Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,363.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,837,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,024,613. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

