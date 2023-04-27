Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,060. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

