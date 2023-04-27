Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $92.16. 1,818,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,289. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

