Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,865 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 468,888 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.