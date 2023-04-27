Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

IEFA remained flat at $67.95 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,042,114 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

