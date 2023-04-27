Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 313,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,580. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.