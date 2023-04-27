Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

SPTS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 1,537,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,896. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

