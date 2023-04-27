Vertex Planning Partners LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $224.09. The company had a trading volume of 152,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

