Vertex Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.2% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,287 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,695 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,233 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

