VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.73.
VICI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
VICI opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
