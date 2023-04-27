VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.73.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

VICI opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

