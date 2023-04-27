Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Shares Down 1.9%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 29,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 76,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vicinity Motor in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vicinity Motor Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Vicinity Motor Company Profile
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicinity Motor (VEV)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.