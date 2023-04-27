Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Shares Down 1.9%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 29,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 76,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vicinity Motor in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vicinity Motor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicinity Motor ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 97.15% and a negative return on equity of 46.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

