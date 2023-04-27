VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 286.2% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Stock Performance

VTSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,473. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. VirTra had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.