Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,951,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 573,678 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 467.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 241,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 565.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 119,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 101,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NFJ opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.

