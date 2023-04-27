Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

NYSE:V opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 51.36%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

