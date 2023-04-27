Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 51.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

