Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 51.36%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Visa Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Visa stock opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average is $215.37. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

