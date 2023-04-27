Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Short Interest Down 62.5% in April

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Vision Sensing Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

