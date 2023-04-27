Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Gap Down to $145.46

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.46, but opened at $140.07. Visteon shares last traded at $145.03, with a volume of 78,143 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.78.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

