Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivakor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vivakor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Trading Down 5.8 %

VIVK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Vivakor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

