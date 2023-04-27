VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a growth of 1,507.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VNUE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE opened at $0.00 on Thursday. VNUE has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc is a music technology company, which engages in the provision of streaming and marketing of live concerts. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann on April 4, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

