Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Volcon Stock Performance
VLCN stock remained flat at $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Volcon has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
