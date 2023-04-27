Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

VLCN stock remained flat at $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Volcon has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Volcon by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 226,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Volcon by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

