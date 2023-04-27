VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 9,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 251,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VTEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VTEX by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

