VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 9,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 251,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
VTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
