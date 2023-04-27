Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00011907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $94.98 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00026989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,999.57 or 0.99970456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.48904548 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,896,760.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

