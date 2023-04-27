Vulcan Forged PYR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $97.07 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.53 or 0.00011922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,610.63 or 1.00010659 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.48904548 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,896,760.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.