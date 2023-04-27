W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32,283.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

