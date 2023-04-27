Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.50 EPS.

NYSE:WNC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 484,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In related news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

